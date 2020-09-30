Political contributor Tom Del Beccaro says Biden revealed everything you need to know





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions, primarily by the president.

The debate commission says it will announce its changes shortly. Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed. Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.

Many Americans believe the constant talking over each other decreased the amount of substance one can get from it, but KUSI political contributor Tom Del Beccaro thinks differently.

Del Beccaro published an opinion piece for the Epoch Times titled, “If You Listened Closely, Joe Biden Said a Worrisome Lot” where he explained his belief that Biden revealed a lot about his potential presidency, even though it may not seem like it.

Del Beccaro shared his reaction to the first presidential debate on KUSI News.

Opinion💭by @TomDelBeccaro If you listened closely, you heard all you need to know about the upcoming #Election and who #JoeBiden really is. Biden also refused to say certain things and everyone should know that too. https://t.co/4x6PtKgVCy — Epoch Times Opinion (@EpochOpinion) September 30, 2020