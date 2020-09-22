Political Science Professor Wilfred Reilly on Supreme Court biases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Political Science Professor from Kentucky State joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the supreme court following the death of Ruth Bater Ginsburg.

Wilfred Reilly said on Twitter “The idea that Supreme Court Justices, left or right, “just follow the law” is flatly untrue. An entire paradigm in political science, the Attitudinal Model (Segal and Spaeth 1993), demonstrates that you can predict 50+% of a Justice’s votes just by knowing his political views.”

The idea that Supreme Court Justices, left or right, "just follow the law" is flatly untrue. An entire paradigm in political science, the Attitudinal Model (Segal and Spaeth 1993), demonstrates that you can predict 50+% of a Justice's votes just by knowing his political views. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 20, 2020