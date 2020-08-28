Political scientists Wilfred Reilly discusses new details regarding shooting of Jacob Blake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wisconsin authorities are releasing more details about the police shooting of Jacob Blake and federal prosecutors have launched a civil rights investigation into the incident.

Investigators say the police shooting of Jacob Blake started when a woman first called 911. Blake was named in that emergency call.

Responding officer tried to arrest him with a taser, but that didn’t work. When Blake walked away and leaned into his SUV, the officer identified as Rusten Sheskey, shot him seven times in the back.

Authorities also said a knife was found on the floorboard of Blake’s car, however Blake’s attorney says he didn’t have a weapon or pose a threat.

Blake’s children were in the backseat of the car when he was shot.

Political science professor at Kentucky State, Dr. Wilfred Reilly, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new details and resulting riots.