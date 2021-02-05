Political storms swirl around California’s Governor Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In the year since California saw its first coronavirus case, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone from a governor in command to one lurching from one political crisis to the next.

KUSI political contributor, Joseph Perkins, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the chances of Newsom being recalled.

Just in recent weeks, he drew surprise and pushback for abruptly lifting stay-at-home orders; he overhauled the state’s vaccine system as California lags behind smaller states in getting shots out; his effort to reopen schools foundered; and state audits revealed missteps that contributed to at least $10 billion in unemployment fraud.

It all provided fresh fodder for a recall petition that’s circulating — started by Republicans before the pandemic — and on Monday former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, launched a bid against Newsom.

Newsom’s slide from the early days of the pandemic points to the pain facing leaders, particularly Democrats who avoided early political backlash, as virus fatigue takes hold, vaccines remain elusive and voters stop blaming the Trump administration for their trouble.

A poll released Tuesday by the Public Policy Institute of California found just over half of Californians — 54% — approve of how Newsom is handling the job, suggesting the recall effort still has an uphill climb. But that’s down from 65% in May, at the height of his approval. Among Democrats, he’s dropped from 86% support in May to 71% now. About half of independents support him and just 16% of Republicans approve. The poll didn’t ask about the recall.

For Newsom, the trouble started in November when he was caught dining out at the posh French Laundry restaurant for a lobbyist’s birthday as he told Californians to avoid gatherings, reinforcing perceptions that he is out of touch with people.

California’s messy vaccine rollout and a fresh round of business closures just before Christmas sparked further criticism. In the new year, Newsom drew fire for initially refusing to release the data he was using to determine which regions of the state should be locked down, then abruptly reversed course last week and lifted stay-at-home orders statewide.

Editorial boards for the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle, two of the state’s major newspapers, sharply criticized his decision and questioned his motives.

The decision “raised questions about whether the governor was truly ‘following the science’ as he so often says, or was influenced by growing public discontent about the pandemic restrictions,” the Los Angeles Times editorial board wrote.

Among voters, there is evidence of frustration. Recall organizers say they’ve collected 1.3 million of the 1.5 million signatures needed by mid-March to put the recall on the ballot. State officials had verified 410,000 as of early January.

Newsom last week called the idea that he’s making decisions based on politics “nonsense,” but he’s otherwise sidestepped commenting on the recall. Beyond Faulconer, several other Republicans and a tech billionaire are considering bids if the recall happens, though none are particularly well-known to voters. Most of California’s Republican mega-donors remain on the sidelines.