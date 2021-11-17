Politicians seem to be choosing vaccine mandates over public safety





HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – The clock is ticking at City Hall as hundreds of first responders could be fired on Dec. 1 if they don’t get vaccinated as per vaccine mandates.

More than 700 people in the San Diego Police Department have not yet become fully vaccinated.

Many of them say they have religious or medical reasons.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Jack Schaeffer Jr., head of the San Diego Police Officers Association, on Tuesday.

Plante joined viewers live from Harbor Island with more details.