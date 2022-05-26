Poll finds Christopher Rodriguez leading Republican candidates in 49th Congressional District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressional primaries are quickly approaching, and the race for the 49th Congressional District is in full force.

Seven candidates are vying to replace Democrat Mike Levin, and a new poll has found Christopher Rodriguez to be leading the Republicans at this point.

The American Patriots PAC has just endorsed Republican Christopher Rodriguez, and he joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning to explain why he believes he can win the race as a Republican.

Rodriguez explained that the voters in the District are tired of the “empty suits” representing them, and called out his opponent Brian Maryott for already losing to Levin twice.

The co/efficient poll showing Rodriguez lead among the Republican candidates is below:

49th Congressional District Candidates:

Mike Levin (D)

Christopher Rodriguez (R)

Brian Maryott (R)

Lisa Bartlett (R)

Josiah O’Neil (R)

Nadia Smalley (D)

Renee Taylor (R)