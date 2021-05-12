Poll shows Gov. Newsom would win recall election, Jenner lags behind

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A poll from the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times has shown that Gov. Gavin Newsom would keep his job while Faulconer and Cox would be the top two opponents.

The poll took the opinion of about 10,000 registered voters in California.

Caitlyn Jenner lagged far behind, the poll showed, only garnering 6% of the vote, an extremely low amount.

Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the poll’s results.