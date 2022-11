Polling locations open one week before Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day for the 2022 Midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For many Americans, Californians especially, Nov. 8 is the last opportunity for many to cast their ballot.

The vast majority of San Diegans cast their vote via mail. Non-registered constituents can register to vote at certain locations up until the Nov. 8 deadline.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the Kearny Mesa Registrar of Voters office.