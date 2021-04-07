Polling places remain open to elect next Assembly Member for 79th District

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KUSI) – There is a special election going on right now in southeastern San Diego where voters are electing who will represent them in Sacramento as part of the 79th Assembly District.

Southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, Bonita, and National City are the regions in the 79th Assembly District.

A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

Voting ends tonight at 8 p.m.