Polls show California voters evenly split on recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Polls have shown that the race to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is in a dead heat just two weeks away from the final date of Sept. 14.

Today is the deadline to register to vote in time for gubernatorial recall election.

Forms are available on the registrar’s website or at the registrar’s office.

You can also pick up physical copies of the registration form at the post office, the city clerk’s office, and any public library or DMV.

Forms must be postmarked by today by 5 p.m., or voters can register online until midnight.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recall election.