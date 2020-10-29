Pop-up shops selling Trump merchandise set up across San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over five months, President Trump pop-up stands have been scattered across San Diego County. There are sixteen vendors selling Trump 2020 flags, hats, t-shirts etc.

Wednesday-Sunday’s, President Trump supporters will be at their pop-ups through Election Day.

Calvin Lakin has been hosting the shop in Point Loma, near McDonald’s on Rosecrans, for the last two months. He tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon that he is one of the newcomers, the other locations have been set up for the last five months.

They want to Keep America Great with the hopes of President Trump being elected for another four years in office.

It’s a Mega-MAGA-Sale! Have you seen the roadside @realDonaldTrump stands around San Diego? There’s 16 stands selling #MAGA apparel through Election Day🇺🇸 @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/1umEc7UV4N — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) October 29, 2020