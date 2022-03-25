Poppy flowers painted by four local artists in Valencia Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier on Thursday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to unveil the artwork of Valencia Park’s “Secret Stairs”.
There’s a series of more than 150 steps located in the residential area of Valencia Park and four local independent artists painted vibrant-colored poppy flowers throughout the steps, in dedication to the local folklore about the steps origin.
On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI Photojournalist Mike Millburn shows us the the steps and what it means to the community.