Port of San Diego advances on Topgolf venue proposal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans can expect a Topgolf venue in East Harbor Island in the coming years. The week of Dec. 12, The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners voted to advance the venue proposal to the environmental review phase.

Topgolf venues feature outdoor hitting bays, food and drink, and high tech gaming. Topgolf has proposed a three-story venue for the East Harbor Island location featuring over 100 hitting bays.

Commissioner Michael Zucchet of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the potential development.