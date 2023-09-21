Port of San Diego Commissioners join call on Governor Newson for State of Emergency





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some heavy hitters in San Diego are joining the battle to declare a “State of Emergency” over the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

Wednesday, the Port of San Diego Commissioners held a press conference to call on Governor Gavin Newsom to step up, and declare a State of Emergency to bring much needed help to the area.

The Port of San Diego is a State of California agency, which leads to the hope their voice will be taken seriously by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The port’s call builds on the letters Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre has already sent to Newsom requesting his declaration.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from Imperial Beach with all the details.