Port of San Diego invites the public to give feedback on Port Master Plan update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU.

The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay. A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. At this step, the Port encourages and welcomes additional public feedback and looks forward to continued community engagement that is so essential to this process.

To review the Revised Draft and provide feedback, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu. Feedback will be accepted through Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Port’s website says, “In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access, including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.”

The Port of San Diego’s Planning Director, Lesley Nishihira, discussed the plan and what they are hoping to hear from the public on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

