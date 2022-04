Port of San Diego reviews proposed Seaport Village redevelopment plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seaport Village’s new plan was announced to the public last month and detailed the huge proposed redevelopment of the waterfront area.

But the plan is under review by the report.

KUSI Contributor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of this plan.

The proposed Seaport Village plan includes new hotels, restaurants, and an art exhibition space.