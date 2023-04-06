Port of San Diego to host inaugural People of the Port career fair on April 8

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Port of San Diego is an indispensable economic engine in the San Diego region, supporting more than 64,000 good paying jobs and injecting $9.2 billion into the county’s economy (Source: 2019 Economic Impact Report).

In collaboration with its waterfront tenants, the Port is hosting the first ever People of the Port Career Fair to help people in the region find their next career opportunities.

Vice President of Administration/Chief Administrative Officer for the Port of San Diego, Elba Gomez, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to preview the event.