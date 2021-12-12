Porter the Dachshund pup looks for a new home





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Porter is an 8-weeks-old Dachshund blend pup that currently weighs 3 pounds but is estimated to weigh 12-15 pounds.

Porter came with his sibling from Texas and loves to play and cuddle.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Porter are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Holly Mendell of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to present Porter.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.