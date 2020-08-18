Portland Police identify suspect in high-profile assault during weekend riot

PORTLAND (KUSI) – Over the weekend, violent BLM and Antifa rioters continued their nightly demonstrations in the streets of Portland.

Sunday evening, video emerged online of the mob brutally beating a truck driver unconscious after forcefully removing him from his vehicle.

There were no police in the area to protect the truck driver as the violent rioters beat him.

Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced that they have identified the adult male associated to the violent assault. Portland Police identified the adult male as 25-year-old Marquise Lee but they have not yet located him.

They say investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.

Some good news, Portland Police say the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the brutal beating.

The complete press release from the Portland Police Bureau can be read here.

RELATED STORY: Violent mob beats truck driver unconscious in Portland