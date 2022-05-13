Portugal offers ‘Golden Visa’ that paves the way to citizenship through investments





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With economic and political issues growing, some people are turning to other corners of the world for future planning.

Portugal has an immigration program known as the “Golden Visa” which grants residence permits and ultimately citizenship through investment.

The most chosen investments are in Funds and Property.

Sandra Fernandes, Immigration Attorney for Golden Visa Consultants, talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about what a “Golden Visa” is and why people choose that program.