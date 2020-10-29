Possible human remains found in Fiesta Island fire pit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A beachgoer found possible human remains Thursday in a fire pit on Fiesta Island.

The discovery on the eastern end of the tourist attraction peninsular park on Mission Bay was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

“An image of the possible remains was sent to a forensic anthropologist who believed they were possibly human, based on the image,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, along with the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We will not be releasing further details regarding the description of the possible remains at this time to protect the integrity of the case should that information become critical at a later date,” the lieutenant said.