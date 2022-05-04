Possible road-rage shooting left one person wounded in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A possible road-rage shooting left one person wounded Wednesday in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The gunfire, which “may have occurred after a traffic altercation,” erupted in the area of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive at about 10 a.m., according to a statement from the Chula Vista Police Department.

The victim suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The unidentified shooter fled and remained at large in the early afternoon.

Police shut down the eastbound side of Olympic Parkway around the scene of the shooting to allow investigators to gather evidence. Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.