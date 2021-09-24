Possible SVP placement in Rancho Bernardo sees major pushback from residents





RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Residents in Rancho Bernardo are fighting back against the placement of a sexually violent predator into their neighborhood.

Convicted pedophile, Douglas Badger, is set to move into a million-dollar home in Rancho Bernardo. The neighbors say it’s not a place for an SVP because of the kids and families that live nearby. The home is also within five miles of 11 school districts. Although the state only puts a quarter mile restriction for SVP’s, neighborhood children could be seen walking home from school.

Badger is not guaranteed the home just yet. Residents will have a chance to speak out against the placement during an extensive public comment period. A judge will also have to rule whether the location is appropriate. Badger has already been denied one home in Mount Helix.