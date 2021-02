Post-Super Bowl Weekend Sports Update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week after the Super Bowl LV was an exhilarating one in the world of sports.

After Marty Schottenheimer’s death, the National Football League pushed for his inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Super Bowl’s ratings plunged this year.

The Padres and the Dodgers are preparing for spring training.

Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton reviewed the latest in sports with KUSI.