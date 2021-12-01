Post-Thanksgiving Belly Burner with Cindy Whitmarsh





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh shows us how we can burn off some of the Thanksgiving weight with this belly burner.

(perform each exercise for an entire minute, repeat 2/3 times)

1. Standing core circles to super eight knee pulls

2. Standing elbow to knee crunch

3. Downward dog pass

4. Bent knee cross chop

5. V sit db heel overs

6. Side plank Rotations

7. Bear crawl taps

8. Bicycles to straight arm/leg reaches