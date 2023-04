City begins filling potholes as weather warms





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 1,500 complaints per week are submitted regarding the city’s pothole epidemic, admitted Mayor Todd Gloria during a recent briefing.

Potholes cannot be filled during wet weather or in temperatures under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, he added.

Now that temperatures are warming, the city has set nine crews to work round the clock filling a many as possible seven days per week.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details.