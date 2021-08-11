Pour Boy Coffee Co. has had a year full of success in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI)- Pour Boy Coffee Co. was founded in San Diego, CA in 2020. Felix Baguchinsky created a coffee cart to serve ‘pour over’ coffee to the community in Pacific Beach. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon interviewed Bagunchinsky when it all began. A year later, we caught up with him again and he tell us that his first interview with KUSI News, “it was life changing”.

Pour Boy Coffee Co. has been successful since the day it started. Felix Baguchinsky now serves cold brew coffee and can bike anywhere around Pacific Beach.

Baguchinsky says, “Each batch is carefully sourced to ensure sustainability and quality. Every cup should be the best cup.” When you purchase from Pour Boy Coffee, Baguchinsky is giving back from every order to support the coffee families responsible for the amazing blends.

You can find Pour Boy Coffee on the boardwalk in Pacific Beach!

Order online: https://pourboycoffeeco.com/