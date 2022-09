Poway Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival this Sunday, October 2

POWAY (KUSI) – The Poway Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival is this Sunday, Oct. 2 on Midland Rd. on Midland Rd.

The event is free to attend and with feature hundreds of vendors, food trucks, live music performances, and a beer and wine garden.

This family friendly event will also include a kid’s zone, a pumpkin patch and more.

More info at Poway.com