Poway doctor jailed on suspicion of sexually assaulting unconscious patient

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A Poway anesthesiologist was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman under his care, authorities reported.

The patient contacted the Escondido Police Department on Saturday to report the alleged assault by physician Leng Thai Ky, 40, EPD public-affairs Lt. Chris Lick said.

Detectives “investigated the case throughout the weekend, gathering further evidence of the assault, and developed probable cause to arrest Ky,” Lick said. “We believe there are additional, unidentified victims.”

Police and personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service took Ky into custody Monday morning.

Ky, who has been a medical doctor for about eight years, has worked for Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, the North County Pain Institute, Sharp Community Medical Group, Graybill Medical Group and the Desert Pain Clinic in Rancho Mirage, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspect is asked to call Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.