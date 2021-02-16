Poway father and son die in car crash after baseball practice, GoFundMe started for funeral

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 19-year-old driver killed Steve Pirolli and his son Stephen Jr., who were leaving baseball practice at Poway High School on the night of Feb. 12.

The driver suffered minor injuries after broadsiding Pirolli and his son.

Deputies were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 15500 block of Espola Road, near Poway High School, to a report of a two-vehicle crash, said Lt. Aldo Hernandez with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Stephen Jr. is remembered as a bright boy and an excellent baseball player.

His father, Steve Pirolli, leaves behind a legacy of being a devoted father and a loving husband.

He was passionate about watching his son play baseball.

Both father and son are remembered as kind, well loved by family, teammates, and community.

Mother and wife, Lorie, is left, grief-stricken, and now burdened with unexpected funeral fees and medical bills.

She is hoping to get help with the funds through a GoFundMe account, which can be visited here.