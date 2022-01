Poway hosts annual Winter Festival where you can enjoy a local winter wonderland

POWAY (KUSI) – Every year the Poway Community Park hosts their annual Winter Festival where you can build a snowman, sled down the snow hill, roast marshmallows and so much more!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Poway at their annual Winter Festival!

Community Park and Auditorium : 13094 Civic Center Drive

Saturday Hours: 3:30 – 8:30 p.m.