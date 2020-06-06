Poway Mayor: Lakes to reopen for recreational use and hate has no place in Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On June 3 more than 100 mostly young protesters congregated near a strip mall at Pomerado and Twin Peaks roads in Poway, chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter,” and carrying signs reading “I can’t breathe,” quoting Floyd’s dying words.

After about a half-hour, the demonstrators moved into the adjacent intersection, knelt and sat on the pavement, lifted their fists in the air and fell silent for about nine minutes — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee while three other officers watched as the handcuffed Texas native gasped for breath and called out to his deceased mother.

A Statement from the Poway City Council said, ” Hate has no place in Poway. That was our message to the world fifteen months ago when we wrapped our arms around our Jewish brothers and sisters after Lori Kaye was killed. And now, following the killing of George Floyd, we stand united with our black brothers and sisters and send this message again. We would also like to share our appreciation that the Poway protests, while passionate, have remained peaceful as a true reflection of our community and we are thankful to our public safety partners for keeping everyone safe.”

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss protests in Poway and the response from lawmakers.

Vaus also discussed the reopening process, including the full reopening of lakes and reservoirs under the San Diego and Poway’s jurisdiction that had previously been closed in response to the global pandemic.

“As San Diegans continue to flatten the curve by doing the right thing, we are able to begin reopening many of our recreational spaces like our lakes in a safe and responsible manner,” Mayor Faulconer said. “A lot of San Diegans have a passion for fishing and boating, and we’ve been able to partner with the County to reopen all of our lakes and reservoirs to the public. I want to thank City Councilmember Scott Sherman, County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus for working with us to get this done.”

The reopening schedule is as follows:

• El Capitan Reservoir – Saturday, June 6

• Upper Otay Reservoir – Saturday, June 6

• San Vicente Reservoir – Saturday, June 13

• Lake Hodges Reservoir – Wednesday, July 1

• Sutherland Reservoir – Friday, July 3

• Barrett Reservoir – Wednesday, July 8

Those reservoirs join three others that were previously reopened in mid-May: Miramar, Murray and Lower Otay.