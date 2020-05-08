Poway Mayor Steve Vaus advocates for local control of coronavirus reopening guidelines





SAN DIEGO (County News Center) – With the easing of more restrictions in the statewide stay-at-home order, retail and related manufacturing businesses in San Diego County can begin opening, but only for delivery or curbside pickup.

Retail and manufacturing businesses are being allowed to reopen because they represent a lower risk of spreading COVID-19. They include shops that sell books, shoes, clothing, music, jewelry and sporting goods among others. They must adhere to the Safe Reopening Plan to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

“Businesses should make sure that the social distancing and face covering guidelines are being followed,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “These guidelines remain in place to protect San Diegans from getting and spreading the virus.”

Governor Newsom announced new guidelines that would allow some counties to reopen, but no large jurisdictions in California are expected to meet the new criteria, which include no COVID-19 deaths over a 14-day period. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher confirmed that San Diego County will meet all of Newsom’s new criteria before continuing the reopening process.

KUSI’s Jason Austell spoke with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus at Crystal Gardens Florist about the partial reopening of local businesses. Vaus told Austell, “there are a lot of standards that the governor has put in place that make it really, really tough for most business to get back.”

Vaus was speaking specifically about the criteria of zero new deaths for 14 straight days before a broad reopening. Earlier on Good Morning San Diego, County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar slammed Governor Newsom’s new criteria for the same reason.

This is a copy of the county's "Safe Reopening Plan" which now needs to be posted at all public entrances to businesses that are opening up under new restrictions. @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VhmbHLRQTZ — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) May 8, 2020

Poway Mayor @SteveVaus is writing a letter to @GavinNewsom requesting "more local control" over coronavirus decision making because he says "one size does not fit all in a crisis like this." More: https://t.co/1AfLik1bq5 pic.twitter.com/Squib6REo1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 8, 2020