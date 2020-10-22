Poway Mayor Steve Vaus discusses campaign for County Supervisor District 2





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Poway Mayor Steve Vaus is campaigning against State Senator Joel Anderson to become the next County Supervisor representing District 2.

As Mayor of Poway, the city was named the safest city in the county, and among the top 20 safest in California. Poway also became the number one city to raise a family under Mayor Vaus’ leadership.

Vaus touts this ranking to prove his success as Mayor, and believes he can transfer his policies to San Diego County if elected Supervisor.

In December of 2018 he was unanimously elected as the Chair of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and has been an opponent of raising taxes on San Diegans to pay for any proposed project.

Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego, Anderson was critical of the organizations that have endorsed Vaus, saying they are “downtown groups.” While Anderson said organizations in District 3, have endorsed him.

Vaus joined KUSI News in studio to share an update into his campaign and pitch voters on why they should vote for him and not his opponent.

