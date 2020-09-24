Poway Mayor Steve Vaus discusses his campaign for District 2 Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the November election quickly approaches, some local races are heating up.

State Senator Joel Anderson and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus are campaigning against each other to become the next District 2 San Diego County Supervisor.

Both candidates are Republicans, but Vaus says he is the only candidate in the race with executive experience running a jurisdiction. “The stats show I’m doing it pretty well. We’re the safest city in the county, ranked number one to raise a family, best roads, balanced budgets, you know, we pay down our pension, we’re building a new senior and community center and the project is ahead of schedule, under budget, and we’re paying cash. We do things right, we get things done, and all that’s come to pass on my watch as Mayor.”

