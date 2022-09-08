Poway Mayor Steve Vaus: I’ve been against SANDAG’s mileage tax since the beginning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.

Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders within SANDAG have yet to decide where the money will come from. As of this last week, a mileage tax is back on the table that would tax individuals four cents per mile on the road.

KUSI has interviewed various SANDAG Board Members opposed to the plan, all of whom are Republicans.

SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata doesn’t seem to care what they opposition thinks, and has stood by the mileage tax, and has recently said it is once again part of the Regional Transportation Plan.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus has been against the mileage tax since the beginning, and explains why on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

