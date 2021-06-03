New SANDAG transportation plan is ‘about independence and freedom’ Poway Mayor Steve Vaus says





POWAY (KUSI) – San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG, has proposed a 2021 Regional Transportation Plan costing $163 billion, to be spent over 30 years.

The plan, which is still in the proposal changes, has caused quite the controversy as it contains a Vehicle Miles Traveled fee, which could add a couple cents to the current gas tax while another few cents could be charged by the state.

Along with the VMT fee, the plan contains many other ordinances, which will be up to vote for San Diegans later on.

Mayor of Poway and SANDAG Board Member Steve Vaus joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the proposed transportation plan.

Coronado Mayor and SANDAG Board Member Richard Bailey recently joined KUSI to weigh in on SANDAG’s new plan as well as San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Mayor Vaus responded to the plan by stating that San Diego is simply not built for high-speed mass transit as it is not a tight-knit city like New York City or Boston.

He added that officials have moved goal posts, which was originally to reduce greenhouse gases, to which some people responded by driving electric cars.

Now they are stating that people need to reduce vehicle miles traveled, instead of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the mayor said.

Since they keep moving the goal posts, Mayor Vaus said, then the goal isn’t really about that.

Mayor Vaus concluded that the plan is all about getting citizens on mass transit and it “becomes about independence and freedom.”