Poway Mayor Steve Vaus pushes forward with his campaign for District 2 Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voting has already begun for the November election and some local races are heating up.

State Senator Joel Anderson and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus are campaigning against each other to become the next District 2 San Diego County Supervisor.

Both candidates are Republicans, so Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what sets him apart from his opponent.