Poway mayor to propose plan to help businesses with outdoor dining





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has become the final county in Southern California to be placed on the state’s monitoring list after it saw a steady rise in daily coronavirus cases, which could lead to closures or new business restrictions.

Potential restrictions follow the county’s self-imposed closure of bars and a newly instituted 10 p.m. curfew for local eateries.

County health officials said the rate of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed the state’s threshold of no more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents.

The county reported a rate of 112.8 positive cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, a number that increased from 103.8 per 100,000 just three days prior.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said on Good Morning San Diego at Tuesday night’s council meeting he will propose the city purchase up to 50 picnic tables to be loaned to local restaurants so they can offer outdoor dining.

Then after the pandemic the City will use them in local parks.