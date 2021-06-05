Poway Mayor Vaus remains critical on new SANDAG transportation plan

POWAY (KUSI) – Mayor of Poway and SANDAG Board Member Steve Vaus joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to continue the discussion on San Diego Association of Government’s new proposal for a 2021 regional transportation plan.

Mayor Vaus noted that the pandemic has led to an exponential increase in telecommuting, on-line shopping, and delivery services, and believes the plan ignores those factors.

He also noted that SANDAG seeks to quadruple the amount of mass transit ridership and asked if there exists evidence from other cities that it is achievable.

The plan would increase high-density housing, Mayor Vaus predicted, and questioned who would want to live in the housing.

Overall, Mayor Vaus does not support SANDAG’s new plan, which eventually will go up to the vote.