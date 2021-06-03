Poway native, Anna Vaus to go on tour across the nation to play her music





POWAY (KUSI) – Anna Vaus, country musician from Poway, will be launching her “The Girl in a Backyard Tour,” gracing 40 cities with her music.

From San Diego County she’s off to Pasadena, Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina and more.

Proud father and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined Anna on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss her tour’s launch.

Anna grew up around country music excellence as her father is a four-time Gammy nominee and 2010 Grammy winner.

She graduated from Poway High School in 2015, then from Nashville’s Belmont University.

Anna writes for Black River Entertainment and has an EP in the works produced by Luke Laird, who also produced Kacey Musgrave’s first big hit record.

Her past performances include the Grand Ole Opry, performing with Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi and many other country musicians.

Since she was 14 years old, she’s performed every year at Carols by Candlelight.

Watch her newest music video, “Wild Honey” and “Girl in a Bar.”