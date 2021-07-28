Poway native helps U.S. women’s hoops team capture 3-on-3 Olympic gold

AP,
Posted:

AP

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Tokyo Olympics 3x3 Basketball

United States’ Kelsey Plum celebrates victory over Russian Olympic Committee in a women’s 3-on-3 gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Poway native Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead, and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, led all scorers in this tournament, too.

She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event, in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

Categories: Local San Diego News, National & International News, Sports