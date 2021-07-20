Poway parents & students hold huge rally to end mask mandates in the classroom





POWAY (KUSI) – As you know, the California Department of Public Health announced it would continue its policy of requiring masks for all students and staff in K-12 schools when indoors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. The only exception, people with certain medical conditions may be allowed to wear a less restrictive alternative to a mask.

Parents and students are outraged, most of whom saying this regulation is not following the science whatsoever.

A group of parents from the Poway Unified School District, along with members of the ‘Let Them Breathe’ group, organized a huge rally to show their opposition to California Department of Public Health’s regulation.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez reported live from the rally where she spoke with both young students, parents, and leaders from ‘Let Them Breathe,’ about their opposition.

