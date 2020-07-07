Poway Pop Warner has decided to cancel the 2020 season due to Coronavirus concerns





Poway Pop Warner has decided to cancel the 2020 season due to Coronavirus concerns other leagues in town, like the Clairemont Hawks Youth Football & Cheer, may follow suite. The thinking for Poway is to be safe not sorry. “I would not be able to live with myself, if I had to attend the hospital if a kid got sick and would have to go to a funeral, that would have been too much for me.” Jason Gonzales league president said. Clairemont Youth Football taking a different approach waiting to see what the C.I.F. ruling will be regarding high school fall sports. That determination is set to be announced July 20th, 2020. League president Lorne Hampton said, “I think it’s way too early to call it quits, we are not supposed to start for youth football until July 22nd.”