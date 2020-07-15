Poway schools plan to start in-person classes next month

POWAY (KUSI) – When the school year begins, students who attend public schools in Poway will be able to go back to in-person classes.

Superintendent Doctor Kim Phelps spoke about some of the new measures to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus among students and staff.

The number of students in each classroom will be fewer, to permit more physical distancing. There will be physical barriers called privacy shields placed around each desk.

Masks have been purchased for students and staff members. Cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been stepped up.

Despite these new precautions, not every family may want to bring their kids back to the classroom.

To meet the needs of those families, Doctor Phelps is offering another option, to allow students do all of their learning online through a “virtual academy.”

Parents have been asked to complete a “commitment form” before the end of July to indicate which learning option they prefer.

The Superintendent said a majority of the families surveyed earlier this year favored a return to on-campus learning.

Fifteen percent said they would choose online classes and 20 percent said they would choose a hybrid or a combination of both.

Dr. Phelps estimated that more than half of the students in the district would be returning for in-person instruction.

The academic year for Poway Unified begins August 19th.