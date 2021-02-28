Poway sees large development: community centers, summits, housing

POWAY (KUSI) – The city of Poway is developing across multiple fronts, according to Mayor of Poway Steve Vaus.

New housing developments are being implemented, buttressed by a few of Poway’s most notable parks and a new community center.

Mayor Vaus will be joined by the mayors of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Frankfurt, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Athens, Greece, and other cities around the world in a virtual event entitled, Mayors Summit Against Anti-semitism.

The Poway Mayor will be speaking about his city’s response to the Poway Chabad tragedy that happened in 2019.