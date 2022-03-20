Poway sixth grader named San Diego County Spelling Champion

POWAY (KUSI) – One small San Diegan is reaching higher heights.

Mihir Konkapaka, a sixth grader at Poway Unified School District Connect Academy, was crowned the champion at the 52nd annual San Diego Union-Tribune Countywide Spelling Bee.

That means he will go on to represent San Diego County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The young scholar won by correctly spelling the noun “sabreur,” which refers to a person who fences using a light dueling sword.

Mihir, and parents Soumya and Phanikumar, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the win.