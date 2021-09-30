Poway Synagogue shooter John T. Earnest sentenced to life in prison without parole

POWAY (KUSI) – As expected, a young man who carried out a hate-motivated shooting at the Chabad of Poway that killed one woman and injured three other people has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. John Timothy Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty in July to murder and attempted murder charges for the April 27, 2019, shooting.

He also pleaded guilty to an arson charge for setting fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido on March 24, 2019.