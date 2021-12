Poway Thai restaurant targeted by criminals multiple times has a warning for others

POWAY (KUSI) – A Poway Thai business targeted by criminals three times has a warning for others.

Owner of Takhrai Thai, Nikki Bubpa, arrived to work Tuesday morning to find the side door shattered and damages to the restaurant.

What she saw that day was a smash-and-grab crime that this business owner wants others to be prepared for.