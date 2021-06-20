Poway to hold two firework shows for Fourth of July

POWAY (KUSI) – Last year, neighborhood after neighborhood in San Diego dropped their fireworks shows — but Poway doubled theirs.

This year, they’re making it happen again.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the details of the two fireworks shows.

Two Fourth of July celebrations will ensue in Poway, one of them being the “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” taking place on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Poway Park at 14134 Midland Rd., Poway, CA 92064.

The other event is the “4th of July Veterans Park Ceremony,” happening on July 4 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Park, also located at 14134 Midland Rd., Poway, CA 92064.

Both events are free.

Shuttles run throughout the event to take viewers to and from the Poway City Hall parking lot and Poway Adult School parking lot to the events.

Fireworks will be fired off from the Poway High School and Poway Sportsplex on July 4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.